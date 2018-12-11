2019: Saraki Condemns Use Of Security Agents To ‘Disenfranchise Voters’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the use of security agents and military at polling booths during elections.

According to him, these security agents collude with politicians to disenfranchise voters.

The Senate President said this on Monday during the public hearing organised by the National Assembly on improving electoral processes in Nigeria.

“It is all too clear that security agents are beginning to emerge as major clogs in the election process. Reports of collusion with political actors to disenfranchise voters is very worrying indeed.

“We cannot under any circumstances militarise elections, because that defeats the purpose of free, fair and credible polls.

“In an election, access to the polling units for the purpose of casting one’s vote is the bare minimum. Once a voter is denied the opportunity to vote through bullying, intimidation and other forms of harassment, then vote rigging and electoral malpractice have free reign,” he said.

Saraki noted that it is also important for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that those that collect the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are actually the registered individuals. According to him, PVCs are as important as ballot papers during elections.

On the issue of vote buying, Saraki said this remains a major challenge which needs to be dealt with.

He said, “vote buying and election rigging by whatever means, remains one of the contemporary challenges that mar our electoral process. We must deal with them in such a manner that does not detract from the credibility and legitimacy of the coming 2019 Polls.”

He also emphasised the need for INEC to look into reducing the failure of card readers during elections. This, he said will help to close any potential loopholes that can be exploited.