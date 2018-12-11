EFCC Holds ‘Walk Against Corruption’ In Abuja, Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated December 11, 2018
EFCC Holds ‘Walk Against Corruption’ In Abuja, Kaduna
Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, leads ‘Walk Against Corruption’ in Abuja on December 11, 2018. Photo: [email protected]

 

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to observe the United Nation’s International Anti-Corruption Day, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reaffirming its commitment to kicking corruption out of the country.

The anti-graft agency marked the day with the “Walk Against Corruption” led by the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Fielding questions from reporters after the walk, Mr Magu said the nation’s challenges can only be addressed if the people say no to corruption.

The EFCC also held the ‘anti-corruption walk’ in Kaduna, and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some of the pictures;



More on In Pictures

INEC Chairman, Others Attend NASS Public Hearing On Vote Buying

France ‘Yellow Vest’ Protest Continues As Macron Search For Solutions

PHOTOS: Vice President Osinbajo Takes Door-To-Door Campaign To Lagos

2019: Buhari Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair Polls

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV