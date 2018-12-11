EFCC Holds ‘Walk Against Corruption’ In Abuja, Kaduna

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to observe the United Nation’s International Anti-Corruption Day, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reaffirming its commitment to kicking corruption out of the country.

The anti-graft agency marked the day with the “Walk Against Corruption” led by the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Fielding questions from reporters after the walk, Mr Magu said the nation’s challenges can only be addressed if the people say no to corruption.

The EFCC also held the ‘anti-corruption walk’ in Kaduna, and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some of the pictures;