We’ve Really Not Had Political Structures With Ideological Commitment – Kukah

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, believes Nigeria needs to work on its political structures to ensure good governance in the nation.

He gave the opinion during an interview on Roadmap 2019 which aired Monday on Channels Television.

“We have really not had political structures with any form of what you may call ideological commitment,” the bishop said. “Democracy is a work in progress and nation-building, and we are really truly very young in this process.”

He added, “I think that we have sometimes been a bit unfair to ourselves because designing the template, designing the building block, managing an environment of this nature, states not coming out of the reality of people’s existence, has also brought to the fore the difficulties of building democracy.”

Kukah blamed the slow pace of democratic development in the country on the successive years consumed by “the locust”, referring to the past military government.

“I am not talking about the military in any disparaging sense,” he stressed.

The cleric explained further, “It’s a measure of how far we have travelled but gone nowhere that even after 20 years of our so-called return to democracy in 1999, we are still in the hands of a retired general and we only had briefly (Goodluck) Jonathan and (Umar) Yar’Adua who never really finished their terms.”

He stated that the nation’s politics would continue to witness a ‘high’ of violence unless certain things were put in place.

Kukah, who is a member of the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged the leaders to support the system with institutions that would enhance democratic development.