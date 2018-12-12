2019: Atiku Asks Buhari To Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Atiku made this call in Abuja while signing the peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committee.

The PDP presidential candidate applauded President Buhari’s decision to sign the peace treaty.

However, he was unhappy that President Buhari declined to sign the Bill which was recently passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He said, “I am delighted that Mr President has agreed to sign this peace accord, but we want to appeal to him to also sign the electoral act amendment bill.

“Mr President needs to understand that as long as he refuses to sign this bill, we will have doubts that this government is truly committed to a free fair and credible elections.”

Similarly, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili called on President Buhari to append his signature to the passing into law of the electoral act amendment bill.

Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, made the call while signing the peace accord in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said, “The first thing that the President needs to do in order to build trust amongst all candidates in the election is to sign the electoral amendment bill 2018 into an act”.

The ACPN presidential candidate had previously condemned the President’s decision to decline assent to the Bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to sign the bill last week on the grounds that it would cause confusion if it becomes law and is used for the 2019 elections.

The President stated that and other reasons for his decision in letters sent to the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly.