BREAKING: Atiku, Ezekwesili Finally Sign Peace Accord

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Atiku Abubakar and Obiageli Ezekwesili have signed the peace accord ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The candidates in separate visits on Wednesday signed the Peace Accord at the office of the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.

Atiku, while signing the peace accord said that he is committed to free, fair and credible election.

He also commended President Buhari for signing the peace deal and urged him to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law to demonstrate his willingness to ensure free and fair elections.

RELATED:

Atiku, Ezekwesili Absent As Buhari And Other Candidates Sign Peace Accord

Why Atiku Was Absent At Signing Of Peace Accord – PDP

Those who accompanied Atiku to the signing event include his running mate Peter Obi; the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; among others.

Ezekwesili while signing the agreement also called on President Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill. She said this is the only way to assure Nigerians that he is ready for free and fair elections in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates had earlier on Tuesday signed the peace accord. However, the presidential candidate of the PDP and ACPN and some others were absent at the signing ceremony.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explaining why the party was not represented said it was due to communication lapse between the NPC and its national secretariat.

Meanwhile, a member of the NPC, Matthew Kukah in an interview on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, insisted that Atiku was invited for the signing ceremony.

The National Peace Accord is convened by eminent Nigerians and led by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.