Cybercrime Allegation: EFCC Releases Okupe

Former presidential adviser, Dr Doyin Okupe, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Okupe who was released on Wednesday evening after spending two days in detention said he had been granted administrative bail.

He told Channels Television that he was handed a charge sheet which had 59 counts, bordering on breach of trust and money laundering, allegations relating to his activities when he was in government as a Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Read Also: EFCC Detains Doyin Okupe