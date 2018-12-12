Cybercrime Allegation: EFCC Releases Okupe

Updated December 12, 2018
Doyin Okupe,a former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan

 

Former presidential adviser, Dr Doyin Okupe, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Okupe who was released on Wednesday evening after spending two days in detention said he had been granted administrative bail.

He told Channels Television that he was handed a charge sheet which had 59 counts, bordering on breach of trust and money laundering, allegations relating to his activities when he was in government as a Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

