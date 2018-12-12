Google Trends: Top 10 Most Searched People In Nigeria For 2018

Updated December 12, 2018
Google top 10 most searched people in Nigeria 2018

 

Google has released a report containing the names of 10 most searched people in Nigeria in 2018.

According to the report which analyses top search queries across various regions and languages, Alexis Sanchez is the most searched person in Nigeria.

Closely following the Manchester United forward on the list is Arsenal’s ace striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Also notable on the list is the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Below is a full list of the 10 most searched people in Nigeria according to the Google trends for 2018.

1. Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s all-time record goalscorer after scoring his 38th goal against Germany in the Confederations Cup. Franck Fife / AFP

 

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang Opens Arsenal Goalscoring Account On Debut
Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) scores the team’s fourth goal past Everton’s English goalkeeper Jordan Pickfordduring during a football match at the Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2018. Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

 

3. Meghan Markle

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 25, 2018 US Wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, talks with Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) as she arrives to attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark Anzac Day in Westminster Abbey in London. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

4. Stan Lee

In this file photo taken on October 20, 2016 Executive Director of the film, Stan Lee poses for photographers at the world premiere of Marvel Studios ‘Doctor Strange’ in Hollywood, California. Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world’s movie screens, has died. He was 95 years old. Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early November 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, according to US entertainment outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

 

5. Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona’s new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. Josep LAGO / AFP

 

6. Atiku Abubakar

Over 40 Political Parties Adopt Atiku As Presidential Candidate

 

7. Tosyn Bucknor

Many Nigerians were disheartened at the announcement of the death of one of Nigeria’s finest OAP, Tosyn Bucknor.

 

8. Avicii

Picture taken on June 12, 2015 shows Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Tim Bergling) performing at the Summerburst music festival at Gardet in Stockholm, Sweden. It was confirmed Avicii died on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman.
Christine Olsson / TT News Agency / AFP

 

9. Aisha Abimbola

The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning earlier in 2018, following the death of actress, Abimbola Aisha, popularly known as Omoge Campus.

 

10. Sylvester Stallone

Perhaps the reason why this prolific action hero has his name on this list is because of his latest movie – Creed II.

Stallone popularly known as Rambo, played the role of Rocky Balboa in the movie.

The movie directed by Steven Capel Jnr and written by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

The Google Trends list is a report that includes popular search queries including most searched, people, lyrics, news, songs, movies, losses, questions, sporting events and sports people.



