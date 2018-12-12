Google Trends: Top 10 Most Searched People In Nigeria For 2018

Google has released a report containing the names of 10 most searched people in Nigeria in 2018.

According to the report which analyses top search queries across various regions and languages, Alexis Sanchez is the most searched person in Nigeria.

Closely following the Manchester United forward on the list is Arsenal’s ace striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Also notable on the list is the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Below is a full list of the 10 most searched people in Nigeria according to the Google trends for 2018.

1. Alexis Sanchez

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

3. Meghan Markle

4. Stan Lee

5. Philippe Coutinho

6. Atiku Abubakar

7. Tosyn Bucknor

8. Avicii

9. Aisha Abimbola

10. Sylvester Stallone

Perhaps the reason why this prolific action hero has his name on this list is because of his latest movie – Creed II.

Stallone popularly known as Rambo, played the role of Rocky Balboa in the movie.

The movie directed by Steven Capel Jnr and written by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

The Google Trends list is a report that includes popular search queries including most searched, people, lyrics, news, songs, movies, losses, questions, sporting events and sports people.