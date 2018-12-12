Reps Pass Bill Establishing June 12 As Democracy Day

The bill seeking to change Nigeria’s Democracy Day to June 12, has been passed by the House of Representatives.

During plenary on Wednesday, the bill passed its final reading, marking its successful journey through the Green Chambers.

Sponsored by Messrs Edward Pwajok and Kayode Oladele, the bill seeks to amend the 2004 Public Holiday Act and have the new date replace May 29 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The approval followed the adoption of a report on a bill seeking to amend the Public Holidays Act 2004.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June directed that the National Democracy Day be shifted from May 29 to June 12.

Buhari gave the directive while conferring a posthumous award on the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, general elections, MKO Abiola.

The June 12, 1993 presidential election is acclaimed to be the freest and fairest in the country’s history.

However, the results were annulled by the then military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.