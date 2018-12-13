2019 Elections: Don’t Endanger The Lives Of Citizens, Abdulsalami Warns Politicians

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired), has warned politicians in the country against endangering the lives of Nigerians ahead of the general elections in 2019.

General Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, gave the warning during an interview on Channels Television.

“Let us do the right thing and ensure we do not endanger the lives of citizens of this country in trying to avoid violence during the election,” he said on the latest edition of Question Time which aired on Thursday.

He added, “And let us campaign on issues and not on personal (basis). I believe these gentlemen who are front-runners are decent people who will avoid violence, who will not allow their followers to take to violence.”

The former Head of State’s interview aired following the signing of the peace accord by President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, among other presidential candidates.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, as well as former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, were among candidates that have signed the agreement.

Speaking further about the forthcoming elections, General Abubakar says he is in no ‘tight corner’ amid claims that two of the candidates are considered as his political associates.

According to him, the political elites must ensure they put the interest of the nation first before considering their respective local government areas or states of origin.

The peace committee chairman, thereafter, advised the political parties and persons contesting in the elections to refrain from the politics of bitterness and the use of abusive language.

He said, “We are too happy with how the campaigns are taking place. We want to make sure that the campaign should be focused on issues, not on personalities.

“A party has a manifesto; candidates should try to sell the manifesto of his party.”

“What we have seen of recent is that some people have started using some abusive languages, people carrying weapons, big sticks and so on. And I think this has no role in democracy,” he added.

General Abubakar said the committee would remain committed to bringing harmony and sanitising the nation’s political system.