2019 Elections: Police, Political Parties Sign Peace Accord In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has entered into an agreement with leaders of various political parties in the state to ensure peaceful coexistence in the build-up to the general elections in 2019.

The peace accord signing ceremony held on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, told the audience at the event that the signing of the agreement to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections.

He advised the leadership of various political parties in the state to call their members to order and be of good behaviour.

The police commissioner assured them that the command was already putting necessary measures in place to ensure the success of the polls.

He added that the police would ensure a level-playing ground for all parties fielding candidates and warned youths to avoid being used as political thugs for the elections.

Mr Iliyasu also asked the political parties to play by the rules of the game by exploring an internal mechanism to resolve their grievances in order not to heat up the polity.