British Policeman Jailed For Raping 13-Year-Old

A British police officer was jailed for 25 years on Thursday for 37 offences that included raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car.

Constable Ian Naude told the jury that the sex was consensual and that the girl “seemed to be enjoying it”.

Naude was assigned to a unit dealing with vulnerable youngsters.

It emerged during the trial that he was named as a sexual offence suspect in neighbouring forces before joining the Cheshire Police in England’s northwest.

The court heard that the constable had visited the 13-year-old’s home three days earlier to investigate a domestic violence case.

He was found guilty of picking her up off the street and raping her in the back seat.

“In order to impose your will on a young girl… you used and abused your position as a Cheshire Police officer, thereby enabling you to satisfy your lust and perversion,” said judge Clement Goldstone.

AFP