Buhari Appoints Suleiman Hassan As New Environment Minister

Channels Television  
Updated December 13, 2018
Buhari Appoints Suleiman Hassan As New Environment Minister
President Muhammadu Buhari (file)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Suleiman Hassan as the new Minister of Environment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Prior to the appointment, Hassan was the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

According to Mr Shehu, the President made the announcement at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Environment Minister, Ibrahim Jibrin Resigns

The development comes few hours after the former Environment Minister, Ibrahim Jibrin “resigned to ascend the throne of his forefathers as the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.”



More on Local

N5bn Libel Suit: I Wouldn’t Buy Houses In Maitama, Magu Tells Court

Sowore’s Supporters Protest Exclusion From Presidential Debate

Google Trends: Top Ten Deaths Nigerians Looked-Up The Most In 2018

40 Inmates Regain Freedom In Ogun

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV