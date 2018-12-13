Buhari Appoints Suleiman Hassan As New Environment Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Suleiman Hassan as the new Minister of Environment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Prior to the appointment, Hassan was the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing.

According to Mr Shehu, the President made the announcement at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The development comes few hours after the former Environment Minister, Ibrahim Jibrin “resigned to ascend the throne of his forefathers as the Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.”