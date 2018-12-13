Google Trends: Top Ten Deaths Nigerians Looked-Up The Most In 2018

The year 2018 has been a very busy one, with so many noteworthy events leaving upon our minds strong memories.

It is the year that precedes what seems now the most anticipated election in Nigerian history, as well as the year in which the world witnessed a World Cup where the underdogs changed the narratives.

From herdsmen attacks and insurgency down to hurricanes and wildfires; and from beautiful music and astonishing movies to starling harsh realities of drought, hunger, and pestilence, we can say for certain that 2018 has been a year of pain and pleasure.

As with many other years, 2018 saw of us lose some dear ones, even as the world lost icons to the cold grips of death.

Some of those lost died in what we might term the ripe age, while others died in their prime.

However, regardless of the ages, at which they died, one thing rings true, and that is the impact they made while they were alive and the vacancy their deaths avail.

Google Trends on Wednesday released a list of deaths and losses most looked-up on the world’s biggest search engine.

The list which shows the popularity of queries made by region and languages revealed that in Nigeria, the most searched death was that of Stan Lee.

The American comic book writer, editor, and publisher died at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 12, 2018.

Lee is said to have died of a cardiac arrest “with respiratory failure and congestive heart failure as underlying causes”.

He had earlier in the year revealed to the public that he had been battling pneumonia.

In February, he was rushed to the hospital for worsening conditions at around the same time he went public with the announcement of his ailment.

Trailing Stan Lee on the Google Trends list for top deaths looked-up in Nigeria this year, was that of the dearly beloved Tosyn Bucknor who died from complications with regards to her age-long battle with sickle cell.

Below is the full list of the most looked-up deaths in Nigeria, 2018.

1. Stan Lee

2. Tosyn Bucknor

3. Avicii

4. Aisha Abimbola

5. Billy Graham

6. Aretha Franklin

7. Ras Kimono

8. Mac Miller

9. Stephen Hawking

10. Kofi Annan

While Avicii placed third in the google trends list for Nigeria, the deceased Swedish musician’s name is the most looked up in the same category on the global stage.

The DJ, remixer and record producer is said to have died on 20 April 2018 near Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28. No cause of death was immediately given.

Next to Avicii on the global list is Mac Miller, the American rapper, singer, and record producer who died from drug overdose in his Studio City home on September 7, 2018. He is followed closely by Stan Lee.

Others in the category include Anthony Bourdain, XXXTentacion, Stephen Hawking, Kate Spade, Aretha Franklin, Sridevi, and Burt Reynolds.

Beyond popularity and fame, perhaps, this google list tends to affirm how much these ones who died mean to the world, hence, this is published in a bid to ensure that their memories live on forever.