It Is Mandatory For Nigeria To Assist ECOWAS, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that Nigeria will continue to support the sub-regional body.

He gave the assurance when he hosted a team led by Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

“With my double caps of being President of Nigeria, and Chairman of ECOWAS, it is mandatory for Nigeria to assist the sub-regional body,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina,

President Buhari’s declaration was in response to requests by the Speaker, which included accommodation, payment of allowances, and sundry welfare issues.

He added, “We will respond to the issues expeditiously. It is our duty to look after you. We will attend to the issues you have articulated.”

Speaker Cisse Lo thanked Nigeria for allocating land in Abuja to ECOWAS Parliament for its permanent secretariat, noting that the nation has led the sub-regional body admirably.

He also applauded the current administration’s commitment to security and anti-corruption, saying, “It has given us hope in the region.”

The Speaker congratulated President Buhari on the confidence reposed in him by other leaders of West African countries, “which made them choose you as Chairman of ECOWAS.”