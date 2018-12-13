Sowore’s Supporters Protest Exclusion From Presidential Debate

Supporters of the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, have protested his exclusion from the presidential debate scheduled to hold on January 19, 2019.

Sowore’s supporters staged the protest on Thursday at the premises of Channels Television, saying the exclusion of AAC from the debate was against the constitutional right of its candidate.

The protesters, therefore, demanded the inclusion of Sowore in the debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

The organisers had announced that five political parties would participate in the debate.

Those listed include Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Watch the video of the protest below;