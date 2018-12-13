Unique Maradonna Shirt Sold For £12,000

A unique red Napoli shirt worn by Maradonna with a number nine on the back was sold for 12,000 euros ($13,600) at an auction in Turin on Thursday.

The Italian club usually wear sky blue and the Argentine star was best-known for wearing the number 10 jersey — one was sold for 6,500 euros ($7,400) at the same event.

Maradonna played in the top during an Italian Serie A fixture away to Pisa in 1990-1991 after he had given his usual number to team-mate Gianfranco Zola.

222 other sporting memorabilia including football jerseys worn by Cristian Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, an Eddy Merckx cycling vest and a Richie McCaw’s All Blacks rugby shirt were brought in northern Italy.

AFP