Unique Maradonna Shirt Sold For £12,000

Channels Television  
Updated December 13, 2018
The coach of Mexican second division football team Dorados, Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, arrives for the second leg match of the final against Atletico San Luis, at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez stadium in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on December 2, 2018. Ulises Ruiz / AFP

 

A unique red Napoli shirt worn by Maradonna with a number nine on the back was sold for 12,000 euros ($13,600) at an auction in Turin on Thursday.

The Italian club usually wear sky blue and the Argentine star was best-known for wearing the number 10 jersey — one was sold for 6,500 euros ($7,400) at the same event.

Maradonna played in the top during an Italian Serie A fixture away to Pisa in 1990-1991 after he had given his usual number to team-mate Gianfranco Zola.

222 other sporting memorabilia including football jerseys worn by Cristian Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, an Eddy Merckx cycling vest and a Richie McCaw’s All Blacks rugby shirt were brought in northern Italy.

AFP



