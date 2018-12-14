2019Debate: We Have Recorded Very Little Or No Improvement Since 2015, Says ACPN’s Galadima

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Ganiyu Galadima, has accused the Muhammadu Buhari of failing to achieve significant change in the country.

According to him, not only has the government been unable to keep its promises, it is also guilty of engaging in a practice it once criticized.

“Between the year 2015 and now, we have recorded very little or no improvement in governance and the life of our people is becoming the worse for it, making Nigeria to be tagged the capital of poverty in the world which is very disheartening,” Galadima said at the NEDG/BON Vice-Presidential Debate on Friday.

“So I want to say, we cannot continue to do the same things the same way and be expecting different results.”

For the ACPN’s Vice-Presidential candidate, the “wrong policies” of the government are to blame for the lack of significant change and the rate of unemployment in the country.

He said, “Unemployment is becoming higher and higher and this is because of the wrong policies of the government.

“In 2015, what we were told by the APC was that the subsidy was a fraud. As it is today, the Nigerian government is subsidizing petroleum to the tune of N2 billion daily times 30 days, it is too staggering.

“That is to say, we are subsidizing inefficiency and funds that should go into development, infrastructure and to other sectors of the economy are being fritted away”.

Galadima added that the GDP of the country had become “lower and lower” – a situation which he said had worsened the overall standard of living for Nigerians.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to look carefully at the manifestos of candidates ahead of the 2029 elections before they cast their votes.

“There is the need for Nigerians to look at the candidates and their manifestos before they can cast their votes,” he said.