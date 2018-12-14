Jerry Gana Reacts To Court Judgment Declaring Him As SDP Presidential Candidate

A former Minister of Information and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Jerry Gana, has applauded the judgment of an Abuja High Court affirming him as the presidential candidate of the party.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Professor Gana said the verdict of the court is a victory for democracy and party politics as the culture of imposition of candidates by political parties is no longer fashionable.

The ex-minister further stated that he fully subscribes to the peace accord initiated by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee and is prepared for a peaceful general election.

Read Also: Court Declares Jerry Gana As SDP Presidential Candidate, Sacks Donald Duke

The court’s ruling on Friday nullified the candidacy of former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as the party’s flagbearer.

Professor Gana had gone to the court seeking to be declared the winner of the primary, in line with the zoning formula of the party.

He approached the court after the SDP announced that Mr Duke won the primary it held on October 6.

According to the party, the former governor polled 812 votes to defeat the former minister who scores 611 votes.