Suspected Ritualists Abduct Two-Week-Old Baby In Ondo

Armed men suspected to be ritualists have kidnapped a two-week-old baby at Uro Quarters in Ajowa, Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

The two masked men were said to have gained entrance into the house when the nursing mother was asleep.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirming the incident told Channels Television that the kidnappers gained entrance into the building through the kitchen window around 1:00 a.m.

Although the incident has since thrown the town into confusion, the PPRO said the police has commenced investigations into the incident.

He added that detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the baby from them.