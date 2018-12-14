NEDG/BON Debate ‘An Opportunity For Citizens To Understand Those Seeking Their Mandate’ – Nwankwo

The Convener of the Civil Societies Situation Room, Mr Clement Nwankwo, has called for “increased democracy” in the country and explained why the importance of debates in the build-up to elections.

Nwankwo made the call on Friday in a short speech at the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON)’s Vice-Presidential Debate.

He said, “We are delighted to be supporting this debate because we think it is important for citizens to understand those who are seeking to understand those who are seeking their votes.

The importance of citizens being able to make a decision regarding who governs them is the ultimate goal of democracy.”

Nwankwo, who noted that the country had practiced democracy since 1999, explained that increased democracy will ensure that leaders have legitimacy.

He continued: “We demand increased democracy which means that those who are seeking our mandate, should only be able to govern us because they have earned our votes and that is why we are especially delighted that this debate is happening this evening.

“It’s an opportunity for citizens to understand those who are seeking their mandate, what it is they seek to do for the citizens, for the country to lift us from where we are to greater heights.”

With just over two months left before Nigeria’s general elections, Nwankwo said it was important for the votes of Nigerian alone to determine the winners of the elections.

“This country has incredible potentials, we have incredible human resources and we believe that those who are seeking to rule us, to govern this country should be a manifestation of the deep level of incredible human resources that this country has,” he said.

“Nigerians are listening, and we are hoping that the votes of Nigerians only will be what determines who governs us.”