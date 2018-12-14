Office Of The VP Shouldn’t Be Taken For Granted, Says ANN’s Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya

Updated December 14, 2018

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN), Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya has said that the office of the Vice President is not one to be taken for granted.

Khadijah made the assertion while reacting to a question at the NEDG, BON vice presidential debate on Friday, December 12.

Speaking about the role she will play if ANN wins the 2019 presidential election, Khadijah said: “Being a nation builder comes from the heart, thus, having to take the position of the vice president is not one that will be taken for granted.

She added that as the ANN vice president, she will ensure that every policy taken by the party is implemented effectively.

Regarding the economic direction for the ANN, Khadijah said the party longs to ensure that Nigeria operates no more as a mono-economy.

She said: “What we are trying to do in our party is to ensure that the economy is diversified, the economy is vibrant enough, to stop the much dependency on a mono-economy that we are used to”.



