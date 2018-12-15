20 Key Quotes From #2019Debate

The Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Friday organised a debate for vice-presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The five candidates who participated in the intriguing debate outlined their plans for the country and answered critical questions about the state of the nation and its future.

They were Ganiyu Galadima – ACPN, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya – ANN, Yemi Osinbajo – APC, Peter Obi – PDP, and Umma Getso – YPP.

An independently administered multi-stage process led to the selection of the political parties that partook in the debate.

Channels Television has compiled 20 of the top quotes from the vice-presidential candidates, comprising four from each person.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read the quotes below;

Ganiyu Galadima – ACPN

We are at a critical stage in the life of this country. We should open our eyes and Nigerians should vote for candidates based on the manifestoes that they are presenting to them. Unemployment is becoming higher and this is because of the wrong policy of government. The Nigerian economy now is vulnerable and can collapse at any time. By continuing with subsidy, we are killing the economy of this country and we are killing the people. The issue of Ajaokuta (steel company) has been there for a very long time and it has been fraught with corruption, and now a drain pipe to the nation’s economy.

Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya – ANN

I believe that we should all be concerned about the plight of children in Nigeria and that is basically securing the future of our children, our future. Poverty has become endemic in every aspect. Despite all the efforts the government has put in, we are doing a complete overhaul. The decisions we have to make in 2019 is whether we want more of the last four years or a departure from the last four years. We all have experienced first-hand the pains of the last four years brought upon us by that runs a government. What Nigeria needs is freedom from this bondage called the cabal.

Yemi Osinbajo – APC

If you say investments haven’t taken place in years, who has been in office these last 16 years. Why we are where we are today is because of 16 years of mismanagement of resources. If you allow criminals to steal all the inventories in the shop, there will be no shop. let me say that there is no way we can minimise what has happened; you can’t minimise corruption. If you minimise it, we run the risk of completely. We cannot do what we want to do unless we are able to minimise corruption or eradicate it completely.

Peter Obi – PDP

You are not creating jobs, you are not doing the right thing, and you are just fighting corruption. You can’t shut down your shop and be chasing criminals. As long as we don’t create jobs and have the number of unemployed youths in their productive age that we have today, we are going to have crisis. Fighting corruption is not an economic policy, it is not that you can’t fight corruption, but you can fight it more aggressively while addressing economic issues. The number one problem of this country today is its economy. The vice president is in charge of rebuilding the economy to where it can create jobs.

Umma Getso – YPP