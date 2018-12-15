Ankle Injury Rules Bale Out Of Rayo Vallecano Match

Doctors check on Real Madrid’s Welsh forward Gareth Bale after being fouled during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Real Madrid CF and CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 12, 2018. PHOTO: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

 

Wales forward Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid’s Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday because of an ongoing ankle problem.

Bale took a painful blow to the right ankle during Madrid’s 3-0 defeat by CSKA Moscow in midweek and was visibly struggling at the end of the game.

He didn’t train on Friday when coach Santiago Solari intimated that Bale would miss the match against their Madrid neighbours.

“We will see how ankle improves from yesterday to today and from today to tomorrow,” said Solari. “We will speak to the medical team and with him (Bale).”

Solari’s decision to rest Bale means the Welshman has more time to recover ahead of the Wednesday’s semi-final in the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

