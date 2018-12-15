Duke To Appeal Judgement Sacking Him As SDP Presidential Candidate

A former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, has reacted to the court judgement nullifying his emergence as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mr Duke insisted that he won the party’s primary election fairly and would fight to uphold that mandate.

He described the judgement of the FCT High Court which removed him as the party’s candidate as “a microcosm of one of the biggest problems we have in Nigeria today.”

The former governor stated further that he contested in the primary not on the basis of his tribal or religious affiliations, but on the basis of his ability.

In view of this, he vowed to appeal the judgement of the court and was confident that he would reclaim his mandate

“Our legal team shall appeal the ruling and I am confident that we will be victorious,” he said.

On Friday, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf nullified the candidacy of Duke and declared a former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, as the winner of the SDP presidential primary held in October.

Hours later, Professor Gana commended the ruling of the court and described the verdict of the court as “a victory for democracy and party politics.”

The former minister had also said he was in full support of the peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Professor Gana had gone to the court in November, seeking to be declared the winner of the primary, in line with the zoning formula of the party after the SDP announced Duke as the winner.

According to the party, Duke polled 812 votes to defeat Gana who scored 611 votes.

Read the tweets from the former governor below;

I have always believed in a better Nigeria and that has not changed. The judgement of the Federal High Court concerning my candidacy as the flag bearer of the SDP is a microcosm of one of the biggest problems we have in Nigeria today. — Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) December 15, 2018

I put myself forward as a candidate during the SDP primaries, not on the basis of my tribal or religious affiliations, but on the basis of ability and that is what gave the delegates the confidence to vote for me. I won that election fairly and will fight to uphold that mandate. — Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) December 15, 2018