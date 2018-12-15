Ekundayo Retains IBF European Welterweight Title

Nigerian Boxer, Larry Ekundayo, on Friday retained his IBF European Welterweight title with a unanimous points win over Louis Greene of the United Kingdom.

Ekundayo defeated Green after 10 cracking rounds 100-89, 98-91, 99-90 on all the judges’ scorecards at the York Hall in London.

In a recent interview, Ekundayo said his training ahead of the biggest fight so far in his career was going ‘super’ well and added that he was looking for his time in the ring with Greene.

“This is my territory. It’s always going to be big in terms of my fanbase. A lot of Nigerians are getting behind me now. 70-80% of my fanbase is British even though I’m from Nigeria.

“It took me 10 years to build this fanbase and although I was well-known back in Nigeria, it’s different with social media helping and creating awareness. It’s gathering momentum now.

“It’s a positive thing for me to be representing Nigeria and my family. My children were born in Britain and have never been to Nigeria. I’m doing it for them. They know their roots even though they were born here.

“It’s something I see as a positive thing. I get the British fans support me too so it’s win-win,” he said.

The 36-year-old has now won 15 out of his 16 professional bouts with his only loss coming against Gary Corcoran in July last year.