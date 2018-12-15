2019Debate: Atiku, Moghalu, Durotoye Praise Running Mates

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and two other candidates in the 2019 elections have commended the performance of their running mates in the vice-presidential debates.

The two others are presidential candidates of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr Fela Durotoye and Professor Kingsley Moghalu.

The three men showered praises on their running mates who participated in the intriguing debate put together by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Friday in Abuja.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO

As Long As We Don’t Create Jobs, There Will Be Crisis – Peter Obi

Subsidy In Nigeria Is Fraught With Corruption – Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya

We Can’t Expect People Who Destroyed Our Past To Improve Our Future – YPP’s Getso

PDP’s Atiku said he was ready for the presidential debate after he watched with pride as his running mate, Peter Obi, outlined the vision of their party.

Durotoye, on his part, praised the ANN vice-presidential candidate, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, for her courage to serve the nation in a greater capacity than she was used to.

In a tweet after the debate, Professor Moghalu said he was proud of Umma Getso for representing the YPP and its vision to rebuild the nation.

Prior to the reactions, Obi, Abdullahi-Iya, and Getso, as well as their colleagues in the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ganiyu Galadima and Professor Yemi Osinbajo, had answered critical questions about the state of the nation and its future.

Read the tweets from Atiku, Durotoye, and Moghalu below;

I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate. #2019Debate — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 14, 2018

Yesterday, Nigeria got introduced to you .we got introduced to your compassion for Nigerians & the sincerity of your heart.

.

I salute your courage to step up to serve our nation in a greater capacity than you have been accustomed to.

.

God bless you Khadijha @khadijahabduiya pic.twitter.com/6SQgNO5Mc7 — FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) December 15, 2018