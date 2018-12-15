I Can’t Wait For Presidential Debate, Says Atiku

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2018

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says he cannot wait for the 2019 presidential debate.

Atiku said this on Friday after his running mate took on four other vice presidential candidates at the vice presidential debate put together by Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

He also commended Obi for “laying out our vision to get Nigeria working again”.

 

Other candidates who were present at the debate include Ganiyu Galadima of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya of Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN), Professor Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Umma Getso of Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The presidential debate is scheduled for January 19.



