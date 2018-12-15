Yuletide: NEMA Sets Up 24-Hour Emergency Rescue Centre

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Imo State has set up a 24-hour emergency rescue center.

The center according to the agency will attend to emergency issues that might occur during the yuletide season.

State Coordinator of NEMA in the state, Evans Ugoh disclosed this on Saturday, during a stakeholder’s interactive meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Ugoh said NEMA as a coordinating emergency agency is collaborating with other agencies including Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police and Red Cross society.

He added that it is important to work together with these agencies especially during the yuletide to solve any emergency problem. According to him, the collaboration will help proffer emergency solution during emergency situations like road accidents and crashes, during the yuletide.