17 People Killed In Niger Road Crash

Seventeen people have been confirmed killed in a road crash in Labele village just after Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The crash occurred around 6 pm on Saturday and involved a Volkswagen Sharan car and a Peugeot wagon. One of the vehicles was heading out of Niger while the other was travelling to Niger State from Kebbi State.

READ ALSO: Suspected Terrorists Attack Borno Town

A Unite Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abdullahi Ibrahim, confirmed the accident to Channels Television.

According to him, the two cars collided when one of them tried to dodge a pothole and attributed the tragic incident to speeding.