Air Chief Asks Armed Forces To Intensify Efforts Against Insurgents

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has asked members of the Armed Forces to intensify efforts at flushing out the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Abubakar made this call at the graduation ceremony of Junior Course 86 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State,

He said, “I will want you to bear in mind that you will be given appointment and responsibilities that will challenge and test the skills you have acquired whilst on this course.

“For members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, your sense of judgment in applying these skills will even be more apparent now that we are confronting a lot of internal security challenges in our country, most especially the menace of Boko Haram, ethnic-religious crisis and herdsman/farmers crisis.”

Abubakar advised the officers to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and always operate within the ambit of the law.

He said the Federal Government will continue to train military officers and other security forces to effectively combat insecurity.