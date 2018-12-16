Anderlecht Sack Coach Vanhaezebrouck

Updated December 16, 2018
Anderlecht’s Belgian coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between GNK Dinamo Zagreb and RSC Anderlecht at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb on December 13, 2018. Denis LOVROVIC / AFP

 

Belgium’s most successful side Anderlecht have sacked coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck after a series of poor results, the club announced on Sunday.

The 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Cercle Brugge this weekend was their third in four league games.

They sit in fourth place, nine points behind Genk at the top of the Belgian top flight, are without a win since November and have already been knocked out of the Europa League and the Belgian Cup.

“The team hasn’t claimed enough points in the league and we were eliminated from the Belgian Cup and the Europa League too early. We hope to turn our form around,” sporting director Michael Verschueren said.

A replacement has yet to be named for the 54-year-old Vanhaezebrouck who led Genk to their only ever league title in 2015.

