Ortom Seeks Prosecution Of Contractors For Abandoning SUBEB Projects

The Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, has given instructions for the prosecution of contractors who abandoned work on some of the 740 primary school projects across the state.

Governor Ortom directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to furnish the relevant government agencies with information about the contractors so appropriate action can be taken.

He gave this directive while inspecting projects in the state capital, including St. Theresa’s Primary School, preparatory to the award of additional projects from the N6.6 Billion funds available for the next phase of interventions.

Meanwhile, the state government is also working on projects to address concerns of residents over the state of Federal roads across its three senatorial districts.

To address the challenge, the Benue State government accessed a N3.5 billion facility to rehabilitate the Wurukum axis of the Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway down to the Air Force Base.

The Makurdi-Ankpa Road through Naka is not left out with repair works also ongoing, including the canalization of the low-density area to stop flooding.

Also, the governor inspected the Pever Agenga Road in Logo II, which is expected to provide relief for a huge student population and the host community to the Benue State University.