62 Al Shabaab Militants Killed Following US Military Air Strikes

About 62 militants from the jihadist al-Shabab movement have been killed following six air strikes by the US Military in Somalia.

The US military said Monday that four strikes on Saturday killed 34 militants and another two on Sunday killed 28.

READ ALSO: Six Killed, 100 Injured As Fire Guts Hospital In Mumbai

The air attacks, in a coastal region south of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, were the deadliest in the country since November last year when the US said it had killed 100 militants.

According to a statement by the US Africa Command, all six airstrikes were “conducted to prevent al-Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks,”.

AFP