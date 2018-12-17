APC Reacts To Atiku’s Call For Buhari’s Resignation

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2018

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will need another strategic session in Dubai in order to present a new alternative governance agenda before the 2019 polls.

APC Spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the assertion in reply to a statement by PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Atiku in a communique made on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, noted that Buhari’s recent assessment of the nation’s economy, in which he stated that it had gone out of control, was enough evidence that the president had failed.

READ ALSO: Several People Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Kaduna Village

However, in disagreeing with Atiku, Issa-Onilu said, “It is very amazing that two months into the election, PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country.

“Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.”

The APC went on to reveal some of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, via social media.

In a series of tweets, the party noted that the government has carried out several infrastructural projects and has invested in several social intervention programmes targeted at ordinary Nigerians.

Below is a thread of replies made by the APC in reaction to the PDP’s call for Buhari’s resignation.

 



