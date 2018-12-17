Atiku Calls For Buhari’s Resignation Over State Of Economy

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of the nation’s economy.

Speaking on Sunday through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the president’s recent assessment of the nation’s economy, in which he stated that it had gone out of control, was enough evidence that he had failed.

He said, “The result, of course, is this late hour confession of failure on the eve of our general elections, in the hope that millions of Nigerians, whom he has condemned to poverty and hardship will give him a clap for failing abysmally.

“I dare say that President Buhari has miscalculated badly on this matter because Nigerians are simply fed up with him.”

The PDP candidate also described the president’s assessment indicating Nigeria’s economy had collapsed under his watch as not only a self-indicting ploy to attract the sympathy of Nigerians, but also a disguise to get a soft landing from the people.

But reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the PDP needs another strategic session in Dubai to find a new direction for the party, ahead of the polls in 2019.

Earlier in November, top leaders of the opposition party spent some days in Dubai, strategizing for the 2019 elections, the ruling party, however, says that that convention was fruitless.

APC spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement said, instead of focusing on its own campaign, the PDP is worried if the ruling party has commenced its own or not.

Lanre said it was “amazing” that the opposition party cannot present any alternative governance agenda before the elections get underway.

He said, “It is very amazing that two months into the election, PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country.

“Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.”