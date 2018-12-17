Court Dismisses FG’s Appeal Against Acquittal Of Justice Ademola’s Lawyer

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2018

Court Upholds Acquittal Of Justice Ademola's Lawyer

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the discharge and acquittal of the lawyer to retired Justice Adeniyi Ademola, Mr Joe Agi, on an allegation of bribery.

Delivering a judgement, Justice Peter Ige dismissed the appeal filed by the Federal Government on the ground that it was unmeritorious.

The judge further held that the prosecution failed through its witnesses to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Agi, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, paid Justice Ademola gratification in order to pervert the course of justice.

Earlier in 2918, Justice Jude Okeke of an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama had discharged and acquitted Agi of a criminal charge bordering on bribing a judge to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Agi was arraigned as the third defendant alongside, Justice Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale, for allegedly giving and receiving gratification to pervert the course of justice.



More on Local

I’m Prepared To Give The Opposition Opportunities I Was Not Given – Buhari

PDP Congratulates Buhari At 76, Tasks Him On Rule Of Law

Saraki Nominates Joy Emordi, 11 Others Into NASS Service Commission

Ortom Orders Payment Of December Salaries To Benue Workers

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV