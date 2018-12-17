Economy: Buhari Should Admit He Doesn’t Have Answers, Says Ezekwesili

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to admit that his government does not have the answers to the myriads of questions to building a prosperous Nigeria.

Oby Ezekwesili made the call while reacting to a statement which the Presidency warned that the nation will be facing tougher times ahead, thus urging Nigerians to brace up.

According to the former Minister of Education who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, there have been several unheeded warnings that the nation’s general direction of economic policy is not helpful to the primary goal of assuring higher growth in the economy.

READ ALSO: NASS Workers Commence Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, Barricade Parliament

Ezekwesili said: “Higher growth is the basis on which you can tackle poverty, and higher growth is also the basis upon which you can unlock opportunities for prosperity.

“I don’t know whether you say better late than never, because right now the best thing that the President can do honorably is to admit that he doesn’t have the answers.”

She noted that the President has realised how fundamental the economic policy of the government has not enabled the private sector to be pivotal to the kind of broad-based growth that was necessary.

The co-founder of Transparency International, however, disclosed that under her government what will be done differently will be to put the “private sector at the center of our economic drive”.

She opined that “If we want to create sustainable and broad-based growth, what government must do is to become the engine room of intelligent found economic policies, fiscal policies and monetary policies”.