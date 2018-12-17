Ortom Orders Payment Of December Salaries To Benue Workers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has directed the State Ministry of Finance to ensure that payment of workers’ salaries for the month of December 2018 commences on Wednesday, the 19th.

The Governor further directed that officers who prepare payment vouchers should put in extra effort, even if it means working all night, to see that workers receive their wages with effect from Wednesday this week.

He emphasised that the directive is to enable the workers to celebrate Christmas, as he earlier promised them.

The Governor cautioned that any officer who flouts the directive will be sanctioned.

According to the governor, the Benue State Government remains committed to the payment of monthly salaries.

He reassured workers that the arrears of their salaries will be paid as soon as his administration is able to access the required funds.