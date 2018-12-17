Osinbajo To Attend Africa, Europe Heads Of Govt Meeting In Austria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would join other African and European leaders for a meeting in Vienna, the Austrian capital holding on Monday, December 17 and Tuesday, December 18.

In a statement on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President is expected to deliver a talk during the Africa-Europe High-Level Forum with other African and European Heads of States or Government.

Speaking on the forum’s theme ‘Taking cooperation to the digital age,’ Osinbajo would promote innovation and digitalisation for the benefit of participants.

The forum aims at assessing “how current partnerships between Africa and Europe contribute to this goal, complementing the ongoing implementation of the joint declaration of the 2017 Abidjan Summit between the African Union and the European Union.”

The African and European leaders would also highlight the “importance of unlocking the potential of the digital economy for Africa and Europe. It also aims at contributing to the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs.”

The Vice President would also use the opportunity of his trip to hold a town-hall meeting with the Nigerian community in Austria.

He is also expected to attend several bilateral meetings with European government leaders, including the Prime Minister of Czech Republic, Andrej Babis; Prime Minister of Finland, H.E. Juha Petri Sipilä; the Federal Chancellor of Austria, His Excellency, Sebastian Kurz; and the UK Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin.

Before his expected return to the country on Tuesday, Osinbajo would also meet with top officials of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.