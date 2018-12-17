Service Chiefs, Govt Officials Attend Special Parade For Buhari At 76

As President Muhammadu Buhari clocks 76 years on Monday, a special parade has been mounted at the forecourt of the Aso Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital as a mark of honour.

The event organised by the presidential Brigade of Guards had in attendance, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, ministers and other top government officials.

Although President Buhari’s birthday this year was in a rather low-key celebration, he, however, cut his birthday cake and was presented with goodwill cards from well-wishers.

Buhari who was born on December 17, 1942, is seeking a second term in office as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

