Several People Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Kaduna Village

No fewer than 14 people have been reportedly killed with 17 others injured after gunmen attacked Ungwan Paa-Gwandara village in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of the Local Government, Mr Peter Averik told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the community on Sunday evening and opened fire on residents who were attending a wedding ceremony.

However, the chairman could not ascertain the number of casualties, but eyewitnesses who spoke with our correspondent said women and children were among the 14 people killed in the attack.

The eyewitnesses explained that nine persons died on the spot, while five died today at the Kafanchan General Hospital, where those who sustained injuries are still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the council chairman says a combined team of security operatives have been deployed to the affected community and environs to maintain law and order.