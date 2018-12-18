Atiku, Dogara Extol Saraki As Senate President Turns 56

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has saluted the selflessness, courage, and statesmanship of Senate President, Sen. (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who clocks 56 years tomorrow (19th December 2018).

The Waziri of Adamawa said in a congratulatory message, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, that the Senate President who also doubles as Director General of his Presidential Campaign Council, has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s politics and good governance.

According to him, Saraki is an embodiment of finesse, a fusion of intellectual fecundity and leadership competence; a brave defender of democracy and symbol of courage; and an adherent to the rule of law and selfless stewardship.

“I rejoice with a compatriot and political ally as he walks the stage of his golden age. Bukola is a man of great past, commendable present and promising future. I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant him greater vision, robust vitality and a wealth of good health, in the service of our nation and humanity at large”, Atiku said.

Similarly, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, congratulated Dr. Bukola Saraki, President on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.

Dogara felicitated with Saraki in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, in Abuja.

He commended the Senate president for his constant promotion of the independence of the legislature and his outstanding contributions to the nation building, describing him as a courageous and patriotic leader.