NBA President Arraigned Over N1.4bn Fraud Allegations, Gets N250m Bail

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) has been arraigned before the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos.

He has also been granted bail in the sum of N250million.

The arguments for the bail of the NBA President was taken today after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Usoro is also to deposit his international passport with the court.

Before Mr Usoro’s arraignment, Justice Muslim Hassan dismissed arguments from his lawyers who were seeking the transfer of the case to Abuja.

The arrangement of the NBA boss comes few weeks after the EFCC filed a 10-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering of N1.4billion against him.

The NBA boss appeared in court last week before Justice Muslim Hassan but the arraignment could not hold as Mr Usoro, through his defence team, told the court that the charge sheet had not been served on him.

The case was then adjourned till December 18 to enable the EFCC to serve Usoro with the charge sheet for the alleged offences.

