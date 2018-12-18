Fact File On Sacked Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Premiership giants, Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after the club made their worst start to a season in almost 30 years, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Factfile on Jose Mourinho, sacked Tuesday as Manchester United manager:

Surname: Mourinho

First name: José

Birthdate: 26/01/1963

Birthplace: Setubal, Portugal

Nationality: Portuguese

Coaching career

Sporting Portugal (POR) 1992-1994*, FC Porto (POR) 1994-1996*, FC Barcelona (ESP) 1996-2000**, Benfica (POR) 2000-2001, Uniao Leiria (POR) 2001-2002, FC Porto (POR) Jan 2002-2004), Chelsea (ENG) 2004-Sept 2007, Inter Milan (ITA) 2008-2010), Real Madrid (ESP) 2010-2013, Chelsea (2013-Dec 2015), Manchester United (ENG) 2016-Dec 2018

* deputy to Bobby Robson

** deputy to Robson for the first season (until 1997) then deputy to Louis van Gaal (until 2000)

Coaching honours:

With FC Porto: Portuguese champions 2003, 2004; Portuguese Cup 2003, UEFA Cup (2003), Champions League 2004

With Chelsea (first spell as manager): English champions 2005, 2006, FA Cup 2007, League Cup 2005, 2007

With Inter Milan: Italian champions 2009, 2010, Italian Cup 2010, Champions League 2010

With Real Madrid:

Spanish champions 2012. Copa del Rey Cup 2011

With Chelsea (2nd spell): English champions 2015, League Cup 2015

With Manchester United: Europa League 2017, League Cup 2017

AFP