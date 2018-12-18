Fact File On Sacked Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Premiership giants, Manchester United.
Mourinho was sacked have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after the club made their worst start to a season in almost 30 years, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Factfile on Jose Mourinho, sacked Tuesday as Manchester United manager:
Surname: Mourinho
First name: José
Birthdate: 26/01/1963
Birthplace: Setubal, Portugal
Nationality: Portuguese
Coaching career
Sporting Portugal (POR) 1992-1994*, FC Porto (POR) 1994-1996*, FC Barcelona (ESP) 1996-2000**, Benfica (POR) 2000-2001, Uniao Leiria (POR) 2001-2002, FC Porto (POR) Jan 2002-2004), Chelsea (ENG) 2004-Sept 2007, Inter Milan (ITA) 2008-2010), Real Madrid (ESP) 2010-2013, Chelsea (2013-Dec 2015), Manchester United (ENG) 2016-Dec 2018
* deputy to Bobby Robson
** deputy to Robson for the first season (until 1997) then deputy to Louis van Gaal (until 2000)
Coaching honours:
With FC Porto: Portuguese champions 2003, 2004; Portuguese Cup 2003, UEFA Cup (2003), Champions League 2004
With Chelsea (first spell as manager): English champions 2005, 2006, FA Cup 2007, League Cup 2005, 2007
With Inter Milan: Italian champions 2009, 2010, Italian Cup 2010, Champions League 2010
With Real Madrid:
Spanish champions 2012. Copa del Rey Cup 2011
With Chelsea (2nd spell): English champions 2015, League Cup 2015
With Manchester United: Europa League 2017, League Cup 2017
AFP