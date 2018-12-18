FG Opens Barricaded Section Of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway To Commuters

The Federal Government has opened the barricaded section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to commuters.

The section which is under construction is located at the Lagos-Sagamu end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti told journalists during the opening on Tuesday that the barricaded section was opened to ease traffic during the festive period.

He added that the gridlock experienced on the road necessitated the removal of the barricades.

Kuti also noted that work will resume on the road as quickly as possible in January so the contractors could maximise the window offered by the dry season.

Officials of the Federal Ministry Of Works, Federal Road Safety Corp were at the opening of the section of the road.