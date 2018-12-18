Senate Holds Plenary Despite Heavy Security At NASS

The Senate held plenary on Tuesday amid tight security at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The lawmakers were present at the session despite the takeover of the complex by personnel of the Nigeria Police and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), following a strike by legislative workers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki presided over the plenary which had in attendance the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and other members of the Upper Chamber.

The senators adopted a motion to sit in a joint session with the House of Representatives on Wednesday, for the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, security operatives took over the complex, shutting off all entrances to the premises and preventing workers from gaining entry.

The main entrance was barricaded with patrol vans while lawmakers, legislative aides, and journalists among others were frisked before they were allowed into the complex.

See the highlights of today’s plenary at the Senate below;