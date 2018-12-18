Police Arrest 14 Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers In Kaduna

The police have arrested at least 14 people for their alleged involvement in crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery and drug peddling in Kaduna State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdulrahman Ahmad, paraded the suspects on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

He told reporters that five of the suspects were arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The police commissioner added that the remaining suspects were apprehended at various locations in the state for armed robbery, drug peddling, illegal possession of firearms and criminal conspiracy.

He disclosed that five stolen vehicles, bags of marijuana, and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

According to Mr Ahmad, the suspects have confessed to the various roles they played in the respective crimes they are accused of.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the police complete investigations into the crimes they committed.

The police commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Police Command to fighting crime and criminal elements across the state.

He warned the public against any form of unauthorised assembly or procession in the state.

Ahmad also asked the residents to refrain from making inciting statements or hate speeches that are capable of disrupting the peace in the state.