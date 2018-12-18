Police Re-arraign Ademola Adeleke Over Alleged Examination Malpractice

The police have re-arraigned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on allegations of examination malpractice.

Senator Adeleke was first arraigned on four counts in September, for alleged conspiracy and impersonation among other offences.

He was then re-arraigned on Tuesday with the charges increased from four to seven counts, still bordering on similar offences.

The police accused the lawmaker of conspiring to procure illegal examination results with workers at the Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School.

Senator Adeleke was arraigned along with a principal and three others accused of conspiring to commit the alleged crime.

The police also accused the lawmaker of making false documents, regarding his age and violating the Exam Malpractice Act of 2004.

Adeleke was re-arraigned two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the September 22 election.

The lawmaker has, however, gone to the tribunal to challenge the victory of Oyetola who has been sworn in as the governor of Osun State.