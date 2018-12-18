Trump Set To Shut Down His Embattled Charity Organisation

Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his personal charity, the Trump Foundation.

Trump’s charity has been accused of engaging in “persistently illegal conduct,” the New York attorney general said Tuesday.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said the Foundation would be dissolved and its remaining assets distributed to other charities.

“This is an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone,” Underwood said in a statement.