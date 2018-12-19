APC Dissolves Party Leadership In Imo, Ogun

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the executives of the party in Imo and Ogun States.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Isah Onilu, disclosed this to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, the decision stemmed from the report of the reconciliation committees set up by the party to resolve the crisis faced in several states after the primaries.

Onilu said the party discovered that its structures had been compromised in those states and were being used to campaign for other parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Read Also: Africa, Europe Must Collaborate To Advance Benefit Of Digital Economy – Osinbajo

He, however, stated that it was yet to decide whether it will punish those found culpable of working against the interest of the party in both states (Imo and Ogun) as a result of the grievances from the results and outcomes of the party’s primaries.